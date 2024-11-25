Slippery roads Monday morning as weather takes a turn for the warmer

The recent cold snap is thawing, bringing dangerous road conditions Monday morning and average temperatures above zero – even at night – through to the start of the weekend.

The higher temperatures mean that continued precipitation will fall mostly as rain, rather than sleet or snow as seen last week and over the weekend.

The freezing rain, sleet, and snow seen overnight as the mercury hovered around zero have led to hazardous road conditions that persist into this morning, so care should be taken when driving.

Morning weather map for Monday, November 25, 2024. Source: ERR

While the rain will ease off through the morning, except in the east, strong winds remain; southerlies at speeds of 12–17 meters per second with gusts up to 24 meters per second.

It will remain overcast, with much milder temperatures than seen in recent days – as high as +8 degrees Celsius on Saaremaa this morning and above zero everywhere.

Daytime weather map, Monday, November 25, 2024. Source: ERR

The strong winds will shift some of the cloud cover as the day progresses, meaning the sun will peep through from time to time. However, the precipitation – now falling as rain only – will continue on the north coast and also in Pärnu County.

Daytime ambient temperatures will be warmest over the islands (+9 to +10 degrees), around +7 degrees in Pärnu, and +4 to +6 degrees in Tallinn and elsewhere.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, November 26 to Friday, November 29, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday night will be similarly mild – mean average temperatures of +4 degrees are expected, meaning the night and day temperatures will differ little through the workweek, though the overall temperature will gradually fall. Daytime mean temperatures will be up to +6 degrees on Wednesday, dropping to +2 degrees by Friday. Other than that, it will remain rainy and cloudy, though with plenty of dry spells too.

The days continue to grow shorter as we near the end of November. Sunrise is at 8:39 a.m. on Monday, and sunset is at 3:35 p.m. By Friday, those times will shift to 8:48 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. respectively (Tallinn times).

--

