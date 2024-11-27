Meteorologist: Mild conditions likely to continue through to mid-December

The return of mild weather, for the time of year, in Estonia – with temperatures even reaching the double figures above zero in some cases – means that a white Christmas cannot be ruled in, or out, at this stage.

Top meteorologist Taimi Paljak told Maaleht that the mercury will stay mostly above zero, not only for the rest of this week, but even into the first few days of December, adding: "Most precipitation will fall as rain, with occasional sleet, but it won't leave us with a white blanketing."

Even a forecast cold snap for December 4-5, while it may bring sleet and snow again, is unlikely to last.

"The weather will likely turn milder again within a few days," Paljak added, with temperatures fluctuating around freezing and no lasting snow cover expected earlier than mid-December, just a week or so ahead of Christmas itself.

As for the immediate term, Wednesday has brought cloudy skies, rain, and some mist across much of the country, with nighttime temperatures above zero (+2-7 degrees Celsius), let alone daytime values.

A recent snowstorm took many by surprise and led to heavy snowfall, particularly in a band running southwest to northeast, from Pärnu County to Ida-Viru County, with depths up to 50 centimeters.

"Snow castle" in Tallinn's Freedom Square in January this year. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Partly because some drivers won't have made the switch to winter tires yet at a time when wait lines are long and prices high – winter tires are not mandatory until December 1 – there was also a spike in road traffic accidents which accompanied the wintry spell.

Such mild conditions are not totally unheard of for the time of year in Estonia – often referred to as "bad skiing weather," and the coldest period arrives at the end of the year/start of the new year, through to late February.

However, the last three Christmases have been white ones across much of the country, including last year, when pre-Christmas snow melted, only for a last-minute festive sprinkling at least on the mainland. On the other hand, snow fell in late April this year well after Easter.

