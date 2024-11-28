X!

Thursday's weather overcast and mild again, rain in places

Overcast and damp weather in Estonia.
Overcast and damp weather in Estonia. Source: ERR
Wednesday night's damp weather but otherwise mild conditions continues into Thursday morning, though the showers are mostly confined to the southeast; the entire country will remain overcast today. Ambient temperatures remain well above zero, at +3-5 degrees Celsius.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, November 28, 2024. Source: ERR

Winds will be light, predominantly from the south.

Daytime weather map, Thursday, November 28, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the mercury will rise a couple of degrees but not more than that, while the showers will spread further across the country, with only the southeast and northeast spared. The sun will peep through the cloud over Saaremaa and around Pärnu.

Thursday night into the small hours of Friday will average +1 degree so far as air temperatures go, though it will be mostly dry, into Friday daytime itself.

Four-day weather outlook from Friday, November 29 to Monday, December 2, 2024. Source: ERR

As we head into the weekend, a low-pressure front will bring rain and some sleet to Estonia, and the hitherto light southwesterlies will intensify significantly.

The mean ambient temperature will be +3 on Friday, rising to +5 degrees on the Saturday, when daytime highs will reach up to 7 degrees Celsius.

Strong southwesterly winds will continue into Sunday, and some areas will see light drizzle and possibly sleet. Temperatures will stay above freezing both during the night and day.

Slightly cooler weather is expected, but conditions will be dry again, though the strong winds are forecast to continue.

Sunrise on Thursday is just after 8.45 a.m., sunset just after 3.30 p.m. On Monday the respective times will be about five minutes later and earlier respectively, as we head into the last three weeks before the solstice.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Taimi Paljak.

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

