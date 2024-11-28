Tartu's Christmas Village opens this Saturday

Tartu's Christmas Village is set to open this Saturday, November 30 at 10am. It will remain open until January 5, while the ice skating rink will stay until March 2.

The opening day of this year's Tartu Christmas Village also sees the grand finale of Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture take place. Among the highlights will be a rave in Pirogov Park and live music from Curly Strings in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

At midday, the pavilions of the Christmas Village, two of which have been decorated by Tartu 2024 and its partners, will be officially opened.

On Sunday, December 1, the first advent candle will be lit on Town Hall Square at 6 p.m. followed by a specially created light show, which combines ideas related to astronomy with Estonians' mythological beliefs about the stars. The light show will be repeated at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Over the coming weeks, numerous events and activities will be held in Town Hall Square. More details are available here (in Estonian).

---

