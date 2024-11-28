X!

Tartu's Christmas Village opens this Saturday

News
Festive Tartu
Festive Tartu Source: Mana Kaasik
News

Tartu's Christmas Village is set to open this Saturday, November 30 at 10am. It will remain open until January 5, while the ice skating rink will stay until March 2.

The opening day of this year's Tartu Christmas Village also sees the grand finale of Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture take place. Among the highlights will be a rave in Pirogov Park and live music from Curly Strings in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

At midday, the pavilions of the Christmas Village, two of which have been decorated by Tartu 2024 and its partners, will be officially opened.

On Sunday, December 1, the first advent candle will be lit on Town Hall Square at 6 p.m. followed by a specially created light show, which combines ideas related to astronomy with Estonians' mythological beliefs about the stars. The light show will be repeated at  7 p.m. and 8 p.m.     

Over the coming weeks, numerous events and activities will be held in Town Hall Square. More details are available here (in Estonian).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

tartu 2024 finale

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Elering: Estonia ready to disconnect from Russian electricity grid by February

19:35

Tartu Town Hall bells to play NOËP's 'Young Blood City' on Saturday

19:20

Estonian finance minister favors higher alcohol excise duties

18:46

Tallinn Central Library unveils new bookmobile and branding

18:08

Tartu's Christmas Village opens this Saturday

17:30

Gallery: Former Estonian National Museum building demolished in Tartu

17:00

Defense forces: Wind farms reduce Estonia's defense capacity

16:50

Experts: Too soon to assess impact of Kellogg's appointment as Ukraine special envoy

16:44

Supreme Court finds fuel retailer Olerex guilty and fines it €300,000 Updated

16:36

Car leasing hits record in Estonia ahead of 2025's vehicle tax

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

27.11

Latvia agrees Rail Baltica will bypass Riga

27.11

Tallinn and Harju County to introduce new-look public transport card

11:11

Tallinn district elder on tacky Christmas market: The customer is king

27.11

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.11

Estonia's health minister wants to tie alcohol excise duty to inflation

10:06

Elron hopes for Tartu-Riga train line test run by end of year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo