X!

PPA to close Lasnamäe service office in January

News
ID card.
ID card. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will stop accepting documents at its service office in Tallinn's Lasnamäe at the start of 2025 as part of cost-saving measures, newspaper Postimees reported.

Lasnamäe District Elder Julianna Jurtšenko (SDE) told the paper that while the police station on Pinna tänav will stay open, the service bureau handling documents will be shut down.

Most people now apply for documents online system and collect them from Selver supermarkets, she said.

It will still be possible to submit paper documents at the Tammsaare tee office in Mustamäe.

Kristi Hallas, PPA's deputy director general for development, told the newspaper that as part of its cost-cutting efforts, the PPA has decided to reduce the number of services issuing ID cards, passports, and other documents.

Starting next year, a lower state fee will also be introduced for those who choose to collect their documents from Selver instead of PPA offices.

In addition to document-related services, PPA service bureaus provide various other services, including applying for and receiving identification documents, residence permits, visas, and citizenship, as well as applying for firearm licenses, transferring firearms, and registering them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Source: Postimees

news in simple estonian

tartu 2024 finale

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:00

Tartu 2024's economic boost smaller than expected

09:45

Melting snow floods Soomaa

09:32

PPA to close Lasnamäe service office in January

09:01

Analyst: Economy could start to slowly recover in 2025

29.11

Estonian Eurovision star Alika releases new 5-track EP

29.11

Defense ministry can still impose more restrictions on offshore wind farms

29.11

Minister: Cutting red tape must not create more bureaucracy

29.11

Tartu bus cards increase in price from December 1

29.11

EDF Lt Col: Ukraine's defenses hold despite heavy Russian pressure

29.11

Russia grid desynchronization may make fixed-price electricity packages worth it

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.11

Gallery: Tallinn opens new tram line

29.11

Developer pays €8.7 million for former Tallinn Prison complex

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

29.11

Estonia's economy contracts by 0.7% in Q3

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.11

Defense forces: Wind farms reduce Estonia's defense capacity

27.11

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba

28.11

Elron hopes for Tartu-Riga train line test run by end of year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo