PPA to close Lasnamäe service office in January

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will stop accepting documents at its service office in Tallinn's Lasnamäe at the start of 2025 as part of cost-saving measures, newspaper Postimees reported .

Lasnamäe District Elder Julianna Jurtšenko (SDE) told the paper that while the police station on Pinna tänav will stay open, the service bureau handling documents will be shut down.

Most people now apply for documents online system and collect them from Selver supermarkets, she said.

It will still be possible to submit paper documents at the Tammsaare tee office in Mustamäe.

Kristi Hallas, PPA's deputy director general for development, told the newspaper that as part of its cost-cutting efforts, the PPA has decided to reduce the number of services issuing ID cards, passports, and other documents.

Starting next year, a lower state fee will also be introduced for those who choose to collect their documents from Selver instead of PPA offices.

In addition to document-related services, PPA service bureaus provide various other services, including applying for and receiving identification documents, residence permits, visas, and citizenship, as well as applying for firearm licenses, transferring firearms, and registering them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!