Monday's weather in Estonia stays mild, will get colder later on in the week

The beginning of next week will feature cloudy skies across Estonia, with occasional rain and sleet in some areas.

The recent mild spell in Estonia is set to come to an end this week, as average daytime temperatures will dip below zero from Wednesday onwards.

Monday itself remains mild, windy and mostly dry, if overcast.

Sunday night into early Monday morning remained dry and overcast, with temperatures mostly above zero, save for in the southeast.

Morning weather, Monday, December 2, 2024. Source: ERR

The winds seen overnight continue into the morning and for the whole day – southwesterlies of 3-12 meters per second in gusts up to 18 meters per second, which will shift the cloud a little in places, particularly in the west, but in general it will remain cloudy all day.

Morning temperatures will be -1 to +1 degree Celsius in the east and center, +2-4 degrees in the west and north and up to +6 degrees on the islands.

Daytime weather map, Monday, December 2, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime mean temperatures will be +1-2 on most of the mainland, rising to +3 degrees in Tallinn, +5 degrees in Pärnu and Haapsalu, +6 degrees over Hiiumaa and +7 degrees over Saaremaa. The dry spell will continue mainly, though scattered showers are expected in a north-south band extending from Tallinn and environs, down to Pärnu.

Four-day outlook, Tuesday, December 3 to Friday, December 6, 2024. Source: ERR

The mean temperatures at night will be +3 degrees Celsius, while Tuesday daytime will be barely any warmer at +4 degrees on average nationwide.

It is also forecast to rain, falling as sleet in some areas, Tuesday morning, but by the afternoon that will have dried out.

From Wednesday, things will take a turn for the colder; daytime mean ambient temperatures will be below zero through to Friday (-2 to -1 degree), and nighttime averages will be as low as -5 degrees midweek, rising a little to -2 degrees on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Wednesday will be clearer and dry with the sun making an appearance plenty of times.

However, from Thursday, the precipitation will return – and given the lower temperatures this is most likely to fall as snow and sleet, rather than rain.

This means that care should be taken while driving on the roads and being out and about in general, particularly in the mornings.

The days continue to get shorter, but the rate at which they do so is slowing up – at the moment by less than three minutes per day, compared with five minutes a day from mid-August through to early November.

While sunrise is at around five to nine in the morning Monday, sunset about 3.25 p.m., on Friday the times will be about 9.00 a.m. and 3.20 p.m. respectively.