Tartu's ice skating rink opens on Wednesday after temperature drop

Tartu's annual nearly 1,000-square-meter ice rink opened to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday after the temperatures dropped below zero.

The rink was supposed to open on Saturday along with the Christmas market, but warmer-than-average temperatures stopped the ice from forming.

The festive facility on Raekoja plats will be open until March 2.

"The cold weather in recent days and consistent ice flooding have paid off. The ice rink is now ready for its fifth season and welcomes everyone to skate," said technical project manager Siim Štšjogolev.

Tartu residents have been understanding and patient, he said: "That makes it especially wonderful to usher in the second Sunday of Advent with everything in place."

The ice rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The ice is maintained regularly between 2–2:30 p.m. and 5:30–6 p.m., during which skating is prohibited.

The skate rental closes 45 minutes before ice maintenance begins.

Information and instructions for skate rental can be found here.

Free skating lessons are available to everyone on Wednesdays from 6–7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.–12 p.m. No prior registration is required. Instructors can be identified by their reflective vests.

The full Christmas program can be found here.

