Actor: Potatoes and people are not so different

The musical family play "Kartuli-mässajad" ("Potato Rebels") had its Estonian premier at the Ugala Theater this week. The production whizzes through 500 years, uncovering new and fascinating facts about the potato, a vegetable so familiar to us.

The story takes the audience on a magical journey with the potato, starting from the Andes mountains in South America and ending with its role as Estonian's national dish.

Along the way, audiences meet power-hungry kings, superstitious peasants, and several quirky chefs. By the end, children learn how to care for potatoes and what to do if a potato falls ill.

Among the first audience members Iris and Brandon, children from Viljandi's Mängupesa kindergarten. Brandon discovered that potatoes can be baked in an oven or boiled in a pot, while Iris learned that they can be made into French fries.

The play came to Estonia after director Liis Aedmaa discovered Swedish playwright Magnus Lindman's play "Potatisrebellerna". She knew the story of the potato would be as significant and familiar to Estonians as it is to Swedes — yet just as surprising.

She decided this play needed to be brought to Estonian children.

"As we discuss in the play, in the past, practically everyone grew their own potatoes. Nowadays, however, there are so few grandmothers left living in the countryside that for many children, potatoes simply come from the store," Aedmaa explained.

The children's production features performances by Marika Palm, Rait Õunapuu, and Vallo Kirs.

"In the end, potatoes aren't all that different from people — they each have their own character, quirks, and little tricks up their sleeves. Just like people," Kirs said

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

