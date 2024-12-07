X!

Saturday's weather to be overcast, occasional light snowfall in places

Cloudy skies.
Cloudy skies. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Karl Laius
The weather on Saturday in Estonia will remain overcast, with flurries of light snowfall driven by southeasterlies in places, and a few clearing spells. These conditions will remain through the weekend and into the new work week, though it is forecast to get a bit milder on Wednesday.

Light snowfall is expected in places, with sleet and rain possible on the islands. Air temperatures will range from 0 to -3°C, and up to +2°C on the islands.

Friday night early into Saturday morning was cold, -4 to -1 degrees Celsius nationwide, with southeasterlies and some snow in places.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Saturday, December 7, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions continue this morning, with only a few clear patches, mainly on the north coast. There will also be patches of snowfall in the north, and the southeasterly breezes, in gusts up to 14 meters per second, will continue. Temperatures will be sub-zero (-3 to -1 degrees) on the mainland, at or above zero on the islands this morning.

Daytime weather map, Saturday, December 7, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime sees a few more clearing spells including in the southwest, but will be mostly dry, save for on the islands, where precipitation may fall as sleet or even rain due to the milder temperatures, and also in the northeast.

It will actually turn colder in eastern Estonia, down to -4 degrees, during the day, while mean temperatures will get progressively higher towards the west, as "high" as zero on Hiiumaa.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, December 8 to Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Source: ERR

The next couple of days will see similar conditions: Cloudy with clear spells and average ambient temperatures below zero, plus patches of snow, sleet, and rain.

On Sunday, occasional snow and sleet are expected in southeastern Estonia, with rain also possible over the islands.

On Monday, the sleet showers will relocate to the north coast, though rain is still forecast for the islands.

From mid-week, the temperatures are set to get milder, up to +2 mean ambient temperatures expected daytime Wednesday.

While the days are still getting shorter, with just two weeks till the solstice, the rate at which they do so is slowing right up – sunrise on Saturday is at 9.02 a.m., and at 9.08 a.m. on Wednesday. Sunset barely varies, from 3.20 p.m. Saturday to 3.22 p.m. Wednesday (Tallinn times).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

