Estonia not planning on TikTok ban

Despite growing EU concerns and the U.S. moving forward with its TikTok ban, analysts find it wouldn't be sensible for Estonia to take similar action against the Chinese-owned social media platform on its own.

Concerns about TikTok's data collection practices as well as potential targeted influence operations are not new. However, the recent Romanian presidential elections have the EU particularly worried.

According to intelligence reports, Russia paid social media influencers hundreds of thousands of euros to promote the previously little-known right-wing populist candidate Calin Georgescu, who unexpectedly emerged as the winner of the first round of the elections.

According to Estonian tech entrepreneur Taavi Kotka, the focus here needs to be on TikTok's algorithm, which builds user profiles and feeds them tailored content accordingly.

"Trolls are ready to exploit this, producing all kinds of junk and disinformation," he explained. "When we see misinformation at ERR, it sparks significant outcry. But on TikTok, millions of people can view complete garbage, and we won't even know this garbage exists."

Kotka acknowledged that countries can, of course, restrict or even ban the use of the app. For example, China itself allows kids to access only specific, limited content on TikTok. The U.S., on the other hand, has been moving steadily toward banning the platform altogether.

Estonia has no nationwide plans for such a move, and he believes it wouldn't be sensible to pursue something like this on its own.

"We're likewise examining this issue together with our allies," said Erik Janson, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. "The crux of the matter is that there is no solid evidence. What we have are primarily analyses and various assessments, but there are very few strong cases."

"This is a freedom of speech issue – how much we restrict it and how much we allow it – but if someone is inciting war or provoking retaliation, there's nothing fun about that," Kotka emphasized. "In such cases, these platforms need to take more responsibility for content moderation."

Encouraging critical thinking is key

According to Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) senior lecturer Adrian Venables, banning TikTok would be a major political step, effectively declaring China an enemy. It would also have significant social repercussions, given how extremely popular it is among young folks.

Moreover, banning TikTok may simply prompt China to shift its influence operations to other social media platforms.

Venables believes the only effective way to combat disinformation is by educating young people, but admits that efforts in this area to date have been lacking.

"We shouldn't tell them what to think; we should not tell them how to think," Venables said. "But we should just encourage them to think. And be more critical. Quite often, governments don't want their populations to think too hard about what they see, because they may well become more critical about what the government says."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!