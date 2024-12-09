X!

Tartu signs new cooperation agreement with South Korea's Gangwon State

Tartu City Government, Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, and Gangwon State signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday.
Source: Roomer Tarajev
Gangwon State (Gangwon-Do) in South Korea, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) and Tartu City Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on technology and innovation. The MoU emphasizes cooperation in key areas such as biotech, cleantech, information and communication technology (ICT).

According to a City of Tartu press release, the partnership aims to leverage the respective strengths of each region and organization to benefit their economies and enhance their positions as global leaders in technological advancements. Gangwon State, known for its proactive approach to developing high-tech industries, and Tartu, recognized as Estonia's hub of knowledge and innovation, aim to create synergies that will foster economic growth and improve quality of life for their citizens.

Nam Jinwoo, director of the General Bureau of Industry of Gangwon State expressed his excitement about the partnership "This cooperation represents a monumental step in our vision of transforming Gangwon into a global city of future industry," he said. "Through collaboration with Tartu City Government and the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, we are not only looking to enhance our own technological capabilities but also to contribute to a wider, shared future where innovation knows no borders."

"Estonia has established itself as a leader in e-health and digital innovation," said EIS management board member Liina Maria Lepik. "Through this partnership with Gangwon State and Tartu City Government, we are excited to share our expertise and best practices while fostering richer opportunities for startups and established companies. Together, we will drive innovation that benefits both our economies and creates a positive global impact," Lepik said.

"Tartu is proud to be at the forefront of technological advancements and research in Estonia. Our collaboration with Gangwon State and the EIA is an exciting opportunity not only to share our knowledge but to also learn from each other," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform).

"Tartu City Government has actively represented its business and research ecosystem and partnering with EIS and Gangwon would be not only an opportunity to open new cooperation ways for Tartu City but also bring Tartu vibrant and knowledge-based ecosystem closer to its partners," Tamm added.

The MoU outlines key areas of collaboration, including mutual support for market entry, technology exchange, joint research initiatives, and pilot projects. This partnership will last for three years, signaling a long-term commitment to advancing technology and innovation in both regions.

