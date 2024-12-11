Minister: Divorces could be processed outside of courts in future

Estonia's courts must save €1 million over the next two years to help reduce the government's deficit – a plan criticized by the Courts Administration Council.

Pakosta said budget reduction targets cannot be changed unless an "unexpected money ship" arrives, but there is room to consider which tasks could be taken off the courts' plate.

"We have to work with the funds we have. However, the courts emphasize that their workload must be reduced for these budget cuts to be feasible. I am indeed working on this — looking very seriously at which tasks could be reduced or removed from the courts," she said.

Vital Statistics Registration. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The minister cited divorce proceedings as an example of a responsibility that no longer belongs in the courts.

"For example, if one spouse wants a divorce but the other says, 'Let's stay together,' then those spouses must go to court, and the court decides whether the marriage can be dissolved. This regulation dates back to the 19th century, when there was still the notion that the state could somehow force people to live together. Not once has a court ruled that a divorce is not permitted, because there is no legal basis for such a decision. The court has no other option than to approve the divorce. Therefore, there is no point in keeping such cases in the courts," she explained.

Pakosta said there are many similar examples.

"There are tasks that have lingered and should be removed from the courts. However, every such decision requires significant public discussion. At least that's how I see it. Society needs to reflect on and participate in the conversation about what we expect from our courts," the minister said.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!