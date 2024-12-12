Thursday chilly, windy and with some snow daytime

Thursday's weather in Estonia will continue to be windy and overcast, with the snowfall to return during the day.

However, the next few days will see some changes as various weather systems "compete" with one another. Friday will be drier and also colder, while temperatures over the weekend will be a little milder even as the snow returns.

Cloud cover in Estonia cleared Wednesday as a high-pressure system from the British Isles pushed clouds away, resulting in temperatures dropping to -5 degrees inland, while coastal areas stayed above zero.

Overnight temperatures were at or below zero overnight save for the islands where the mercury reached +2 degrees, and while it was cloudy, no snow fell.

Morning weather map for Thursday, December 12, 2024. Source: ERR

This morning, strong northwesterlies will clear some of the cloud, particularly in the center and southeast, and it will stay dry. The east, at -4 degrees to -1 degree, will be colder than the north and west (zero to +3 degrees).

Daytime weather map, December 12, 2024. Source: ERR

However, during the day, the stalled low-pressure system over northern Russia is set to bring the snow and sleet back to Estonia, across the whole country, while the northwesterlies will, if anything, intensify – to 10-15 meters per second, with gusts up to 20 meters per second in coastal areas.

The same temperature cline seen earlier will remain, and nationwide values will range from -3 degrees in Lääne-Viru County to +3 degrees over Hiiumaa.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, however, the high-pressure system will reassert its dominance, lying in the southern Sweden region, and will keep the heaviest snowfall at bay.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, December 13 to Monday, December 16, 2024. Source: ERR

The change also means the winds will die down, making Friday morning clearer and crisper – but also colder, down to as low as -10 degrees.

Daytime temperatures Friday will be similar to Thursday's; staying subzero inland, while the islands and western coastline may rise slightly above the freezing point.

As we head into the weekend, a new low-pressure system approaching Scandinavia will extend its influence over the Baltic Sea, too, bringing another change and milder, more humid air.

This will also bring back the precipitation, which will likely fall more as snow or rain through to the start of the new work week.

Mean temperatures at night will drop from zero to -4 between Friday night and Sunday night; daytime averages will peak at +2 degrees Saturday and Monday, with a dip to -1 degree on Sunday.

As we near the solstice, the days are only getting a little shorter now. Sundown is at just before 3.20 p.m. every day for the next week. Sunrise is at 9.09 a.m. Thursday, while on Monday it is just a little later at 9.14 a.m. (Tallinn times).

