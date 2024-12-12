Viimsi planning new central square

Viimsi Council has initiated a detailed plan for the center of Viimsi, aiming to create an attractive area at the heart of the municipality.

Deputy Mayor Alar Mikk said special attention is being given to spatial solutions in the planning of Randvere tee 9b to encourage versatile use of the area throughout the day.

It is planned to move parking underground, which would double as a functional shelter in crisis situations.

The council says the existing trees must be preserved, and additional greenery added.

The area must be easily accessible to people, and barriers that would hinder access are not allowed. At the landowner's suggestion, artworks are also planned to enhance the space.

Plans include constructing modern business and commercial buildings with recreational opportunities.

Designs for Viimsi's central sqaure. Source: Kadarik&Tüür

Mikk stressed the detailed plan aligns with the community's future expectations.

"The current detailed plan envisions a large, monolithic building 20 meters high, surrounded by parking lots, but this no longer aligns with the municipality's vision or public expectations," he said, confirming that no high-rises are planned for the site.

"The community has been clear in expressing that they do not want high-rises here, and we are respecting that expectation."

The preliminary design primarily features three-story structures, with heights varying from two to four stories. If a taller building is proposed, its height will be capped at the current height of the Viimsi SPA building.

"Some taller and shorter buildings are necessary to achieve architectural coherence," Mikk explained.

