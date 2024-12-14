X!

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova earns Estonia's first-ever short course world medal

News
Eneli Jefimova
Eneli Jefimova Source: ERR
News

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova has again made Estonian sporting history at the Short Course World Championships by earning Estonia's first-ever medal in the competition in Budapest.

Today, Saturday, she advanced confidently in the 50-meter breaststroke, securing third place in the heats with a time of 29.24, just 0.14 seconds off her national record.

Reflecting on her performance, Jefimova said: "Just all-out there, all-out back. No need to think about anything more. It's an okay time for the morning, probably my third-best result ever. In the evening, it has to be faster still."

The historic victory in the 100-meter breaststroke earlier in the week gave Jefimova a significant confidence boost.

She explained about this: "I gained confidence; there's nothing to be nervous about. It's not even about the medal, but my first 50 showed that I started very quickly with those strokes. That gave me even more confidence for the 50."

Jefimova is focused on the semifinals, which are set for 6:48 p.m. Estonian time Saturday, where she hopes to improve upon her time.

Meanwhile, Daniel Zaitsev narrowly missed qualifying for the semifinals in the men's 50-meter freestyle, finishing 19th with a time of 21.27.

He was disappointed, as he aimed to break the Estonian record but fell just short, missing it by five hundredths of a second.

"I'm not satisfied; I was expecting a faster time. I knew the semifinals would go roughly the way they did, and the minimum goal was to break the Estonian record. I felt really good today, one of my best feelings," Zaitsev said post-race.

Elsewhere, Ralf Tribuntsov finished 30th in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 21.60.

He attributed this relatively underwhelming performance to exhaustion, particularly after the backstroke event. "I'm out of steam, and I think I picked something up after the backstroke. My body is really weak, and after that, there was a letdown," Tribuntsov said.

Ralf Roose finished 43rd in the 50-meter breaststroke heats, recording a time of 27.29, which did not advance him to the next stage.

From other nations' swimmers, in the 50-meter freestyle, Jordan Crooks set a world record with a time of 20.08, surpassing Caeleb Dressel's previous record by 0.08 seconds. Meanwhile, Austrian Heiko Gigler secured the last semifinal spot with a time of 21.19, just ahead of Zaitsev's 21.27.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aivar Tiisler, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:05

Drell's outstanding performance not enough to save Rip City from defeat

16:42

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova earns Estonia's first-ever short course world medal

16:06

ERR chair on budget cuts, independence, and the future of public broadcasting

15:46

Mart Laar hits out at Estonian foreign policy 'switch' on Palestine

14:31

Estonian women's national football team surges 8 spots in new FIFA rankings

13:43

Estonian bus companies pessimistic about holiday season numbers going east

13:04

Tartu rental property supply surges, though prices stubbornly remain stable

12:23

Biathletes Tomingas and Ermits through in Austrian world cup stage

11:39

Artificial snow keeps Jõulumäe ski track going despite mild winter so far

10:51

Court deliberates apparent gray zone in Pärnu spa center drowning case

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

13.12

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

12.12

Tallinn distributes GHB rapid tests to nightlife venues

13.12

Ukrainian court: Slava Ukraini could have been taken for over €400,000

13.12

50 Cent to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds next August

13.12

Strong opposition to axing Tallinn ring railway plan

13.12

17-year-old Eneli Jefimova wins historic medal for Estonia in Budapest Updated

13.12

EDF colonel: Ukrainians under huge pressure in Pokrovsk direction

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo