'Dangerous' strong winds weather warning in force on west coast

News
Storm on Saturday November 2, 2024,
Storm on Saturday November 2, 2024, Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

An orange "dangerous" weather warning has been issued for Hiiu, Lääne, Pärnu and Saare counties on Monday by the Environment Agency. Wind speeds of up to 25 m/s are expected.

"Dec 16 around midnight a heavy snow and sleet spreading from islands rapidly over Estonia. Blizzards. Poor visibility. Towards morning on islands and western part is turning to rain. Risk of glazed ice!" the agency wrote.

"South, southeast wind increasing in gusts 17, on Western islands and coast up to 21 m/s, in early morning from Western Estonia wind is veering west, northwest in gusts up to 18, on islands and coast up to 25 m/s."

The weather warning on December 16, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

A level two orange warning means "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast".

The agency advises people to be vigilant and up to date about the weather forecast: "Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities."

You can see the weather for each region on the Environment Agency's website here.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

