Watch again: JEF post summit press conference

JEF is a 10-member defense and security framework that includes the U.K., the Netherlands, Latvia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Lithuania.

The U.K.-led framework is designed to be a first responder ahead of NATO. It comprises like-minded nations ready to contribute quickly and flexibly to various operations, from humanitarian crises to conventional warfare.

The summit brings leaders together to discuss cooperation within the framework and set new plans for adapting JEF activities to the evolving security landscape.

This year's event marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of JEF.

The Tallinn summit takes place on December 16-17.

