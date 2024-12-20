Estonian, German leaders meet in Berlin

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday to discuss bilateral relations, Ukraine and secuity. You can follow the press conference at 3 p.m.

"Germany is a very important ally and economic partner for Estonia. We are grateful for Germany's contribution to the security of the Baltic states," Michal said in a statement before the meeting.

The press conference will be live streamed at 3 p.m.

Michal flew to Berlin on Thursday evening with Scholz directly from the European Council meeting in Brussels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!