Tallinn City Council chair to declare Christmas Peace on December 24

Tallinn's Christmas tree was installed on Raekoja plats on November 13, 2024.
Tallinn's Christmas tree was installed on Raekoja plats on November 13, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
On Christmas Eve, December 24, at 12 noon, Chair of Tallinn City Council Toomas Kruusimägi will declare Christmas Peace by reading the historic Christmas Peace message from the Town Hall window as per tradition.

The tradition of declaring Christmas Peace dates back to the 17th century during the reign of Swedish Queen Christina. According to tradition, the declaration is made by the city secretary or mayor, represented this year by the Chair of the City Council. The declaration is customarily made at noon on Christmas Eve.

The President of the Republic of Estonia Lennart Meri, first proclaimed Christmas Peace from Tallinn Town Hall window in 1993. Since 1995, the Christmas Peace declaration has been made by the mayor of Tallinn.

Editor: Michael Cole

