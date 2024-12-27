X!

NATO to enhance military presence in Baltic Sea

Finnish and NATO flags
Finnish and NATO flags Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday the alliance would boost its presence in the Baltic Sea after more undersea infrastructure was damaged this week.

Finland is leading the investigation into the damaged cables which were reported on December 25.

Yesterday, the Finnish Coast Guard detained a ship – a vessel from Russia's shadow fleet – suspected of causing the breakages.

After speaking to President of Finland Alexander Stubb about the situation, Rutte wrote on social media: "NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea."

No additional details were given.

On Thursday night, Rutte also spoke to Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

"NATO stands in solidarity with Allies and condemns any attacks on critical infrastructure. We are following investigations by Estonia & Finland, and we stand ready to provide further support," he said.

Michal said that Estonia would request assistance from allies.

Editor: Helen Wright

