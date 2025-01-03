X!

Heavy snowfall causes difficult driving conditions in Pärnu County and Saaremaa on Friday

News
Slippery roads (photo is illustrative).
Slippery roads (photo is illustrative). Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

A fresh bout of heavy snowfall is set to hit Saaremaa and the Gulf of Riga on Friday evening. According to the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), up to 25 centimeters of snow is expected in Saaremaa and Pärnu County.

Snow and sleet is set to fall throughout Friday night across Estonia, with particularly heavy snowfall expected in the south-west of the country. As a result, road visibility will be poor and traffic conditions difficult. The Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) recommends postponing travel in affected areas until Saturday if at all possible.

Starting Friday afternoon, there has been heavy snowfall in the north and south-west of Estonia. Road surfaces on main and secondary roads will be snow-covered and icy in northern and southern regions. In central Estonia, conditions will also be challenging on the roads.

Temperatures will be below freezing throughout the country. Visibility on the roads is reduced due to in heavy snow, with drivers advised to proceed cautiously and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

---

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

