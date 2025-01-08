Statistics: Estonia CPI up 3.5 percent in December 2024

The consumer price index (CPI) in Estonia rose by 3.5 percent on year to December 2024, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Goods were 3.2 percent and services 5.1 percent more expensive than in December 2023.

Lauri Veski, team lead for consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said the biggest impact on the CPI in 2024 came from price rises related to food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for 23.7 percent of the total index rise.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 3.2 percent last year.

Veski said: "Among food products, the biggest rise occurred in the prices of olive oil (44 percent) and juices and syrups (36.7 percent)."

"The price of chocolate also went up significantly (14.5 percent). On the other hand, there was a considerable decrease in the prices of sugar (18 percent) and fresh vegetables (11.6 percent). Gasoline was 2.7 percent and diesel fuel 4.4 percent cheaper," the expert went on.

The on-month change was a 0.1-percent rise between November and December 2024

"Among food products, the prices of juices and syrups, primarily orange juice, increased the most, by 68.1 percent. Chocolate was 36 percent, frozen fruits and vegetables 35.7 percent and olive oil 23.9 percent more expensive. The prices of petrol and diesel fuel had been in decline for a while but, by December, returned to a similar level as in December 2023," Veski went on.

