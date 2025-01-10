Justice ministry keeping Tartu Prison rental concept in picture

While Estonia's prison population continues to fall, the state is reluctant to close prison facilities.

Instead, the Ministry of Justice is exploring the option of partly or fully renting out Tartu Prison to European nations with prison space issues.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" referenced Sweden and the Netherlands as potential countries of origin for inmates under the proposed prison rental scheme.

In 2024, the number of inmates in Estonian prisons fell by 164, leaving 1,655 inmates currently incarcerated.

While Tallinn and Viru prisons have higher occupancy rates, Tartu Prison, with a capacity of nearly 1,000, is only at around 30 percent occupancy at present.

Rait Kuuse, head of the prison service, said the overall number of inmates is continuing to fall, adding that if the trend persists, prisoner consolidation into Tallinn Prison could be considered.

"If [Tartu Prison's population] drops below 1,000, the consolidation of prisoners into Tallinn Prison could be considered," Kuuse noted, adding that this might happen within the next four years, if current trends hold.

Discussions about renting prisons to other countries are not new, with potential Dutch and Swedish inmates proposed to be housed in Tartu Prison – the U.K. has also been referenced in connection with the proposal.

"We have considered where such imprisonment could be best carried out, and at present Tartu Prison is largely available for such a deal," Kuuse added.

While no agreements have been finalized, renting the prison is seen as a way to preserve the facility and cut costs, making it more attractive than alternatives such as demolition or repurposing.

Currently, half of Tartu Prison's facilities are in conservation mode in any case, reducing expenses by a reported third.

However, the Ministry of Justice has conceded that renting could require additional investments, to meet the standards expected by foreign partner nations.

Tartu Prison director Kalle Meho said: "It again depends on what kind of infrastructure the other country wants and what activities they plan to carry out here after the possible decision, which the government would need to make."

"An agreement will be drawn up, and based on that, either modifications will be required or not," he added.

Justice Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) stressed the need to retain prisons for potential future needs, even such as holding prisoners of war.

While Estonia currently lacks the capacity to handle any influx of POWs, Kuuse acknowledged that such a role would be something new for the prison service.

He said: "This year, the Ministry of Justice, together with the Ministry of Defense, will be examining how and whether the prison service could perform this task.

We have seen from Ukraine's experience that the responsibility of incarcerating POWs was handed to their prison service," he said.

Kuuse stressed that this idea is still at a preliminary phase, adding: "I wouldn't say we are immediately ready to start."

Tartu Prison laid off 90 staff members in 2024, but hosting foreign inmates would require hiring 200–300 additional personnel.

Details on recruitment, costs, and infrastructure modifications will be clarified once the Ministry of Justice completes its analysis, due in March.

Reasons behind the fall in inmate numbers in Estonia may include lower incarceration rates in the first place.

While conviction rates are high, so too is the incidence of suspended sentences being meted out, or fines taking the place of prison time.

