X!

Two Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

News
Ski lifts in Val-d'Isère, the location of Sunday's tragedy.
Ski lifts in Val-d'Isère, the location of Sunday's tragedy. Source: SCANPIX/AFP PHOTO/Jeff Pachoud
News

Two Estonian skiers were tragically killed in an avalanche in France on Sunday, while skiing off-piste in the Val-d'Isère area of Savoie, Le Monde reported.

The avalanche, a 100-meter-wide and 300-meter-long slab, buried four men, including one who was able to escape.

The deceased were part of a group of six skiers, who reportedly were skiing without avalanche safety gear.

Emergency responders freed one skier in less than 10 minutes, but two others, found in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest after being buried for over 40-50 minutes, perished at the scene, French authorities said.

The high avalanche risk on Sunday was caused by recent snowfall and strong winds; the swift rescue operation involved helicopters, dog teams, and about 20 ski patrollers and instructors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:54

Elektrilevi aims to weatherproof 85 percent of power grid within ten years

10:29

Four-volume Paul Keres set covers Estonian chess legend Paul Keres' long career

09:44

Despite efforts, small number of minors ending up in prison system

09:06

Blackouts and 'unfree' internet: Estonia leading EU's digitization project in Cuba

08:54

Presidential election reforms to move from justice ministry to Riigikogu

08:23

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

07:58

Two Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

07:37

The new week brings a thaw, sleet and rain at times

12.01

EDF colonel: Ukraine needs the front line to stabilize this year

12.01

Transport Administration extends special road maintenance regime in nine counties

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12.01

Thousands of households still without power in Estonia Updated

12.01

Rescuers respond to hundreds of calls over the weekend

11.01

Rescue workers extinguish fire in Tallinn Old Town apartment

12.01

Tying shoelaces becoming a heritage skill of the past

12.01

Galleries: Tartu and Narva blanketed in snow

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

07:58

Two Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

12.01

Estonia to increase wage transparency in an attempt to fight gender pay gap

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo