Two Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

Two Estonian skiers were tragically killed in an avalanche in France on Sunday, while skiing off-piste in the Val-d'Isère area of Savoie, Le Monde reported .

The avalanche, a 100-meter-wide and 300-meter-long slab, buried four men, including one who was able to escape.

The deceased were part of a group of six skiers, who reportedly were skiing without avalanche safety gear.

Emergency responders freed one skier in less than 10 minutes, but two others, found in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest after being buried for over 40-50 minutes, perished at the scene, French authorities said.

The high avalanche risk on Sunday was caused by recent snowfall and strong winds; the swift rescue operation involved helicopters, dog teams, and about 20 ski patrollers and instructors.

