Milder, clearer weekend ahead with above-freezing temperatures in Estonia

Thursday's weather in Estonia is to remain overcast and, particularly in the afternoon, rainy.

However, as we head into the weekend, it will get milder, with temperatures mostly above zero, and with much clearer skies.

Thursday night was mostly cloudy again, with patches of rain and sleet in the north, driven by southwesterlies, and temperatures on the mainland ranging from -3 degrees to +1 degree Celsius.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, January 16, 2025. Source: ERR

Thursday morning is to dawn similarly cloudy, with rain showers, more frequently in the east and only occasionally in the west.

Southwesterlies of 5-10 meters per second, in gusts up to 15 meters per second, will drive showers in the eastern third of the country, with fog possible in some locations.

By late morning, the rain and sleet will have spread across much of the country.

Ambient temperatures will be above zero nationwide, from +1 degree in the east to +4 degrees over the islands.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, January 16, 2025. Source: ERR

In the afternoon, rain will ease from the north, and clearer skies are expected.

A long stretch of Estonia, from Saaremaa, over Hiiumaa, the northwest coast, Tallinn, and the north and northeast coast, will see clearings after lunch, and slightly drier conditions, at least in the west.

However, inland and in the south, it will remain overcast and rainy.

The wind will have swung round to the west by then, at speeds of 6-12 meters per second, in gusts up to 16 meters per second, predominantly in coastal areas.

Ambient temperatures during the day will be 2-4 degrees on the mainland and 5-6 degrees over the islands.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Friday, January 17 to Monday, January 20, 2025. Source: ERR

The coming days are set to get drier and, at least through to the weekend, milder.

While Thursday night will bring mean temperatures of zero, Friday will be mostly dry, but still windy.

Saturday's weather will be clearer still, with temperatures reaching up to +4 degrees on average during the day, followed by a slight drop in temperature and a slight clouding over on Sunday.

Come the start of the new work week, temperatures will drop again, down to -5 degrees on average overnight Sunday to Monday, and slightly below zero on average on Monday itself.

It will still be mostly dry then, if cloudier than the weekend.

The days are slowly getting longer too, by about four minutes per day at this time of year.

While dawn on Thursday is at 9:02 a.m., on Monday it will come at 8:55 a.m., and sunset is just before 4 p.m. today (Thursday), and nearly 10 minutes later next Monday (Tallinn times).

