Less overpaid income tax will be repaid this year

This year, several tax changes entering into force mean less money will be returned in overpaid income tax. Some families are concerned about the lost money.

While last year, tax payers received a refund of €229 million from overpaid income in 2023.

Tax refunds for mortgage interest, additional tax-free income for child support, or additional tax-free income for a spouse or life partner cannot no longer be deducted from income in the 2024 tax return. This totaled €230 million last year.

"Apparently, the additional income tax paid may remain in the same range, but we cannot currently predict the amount of overpaid income tax. This is because this year, housing loan interest can no longer be deducted, and this is certainly a large part. Many people have housing loans, and we cannot currently say how much it is," explained Riina Randver-Sõer, service manager of the Income Tax Department of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

For many families, the extra money helps ease their financial situations. The Estonian Association of Large Families (Eesti Lasterikaste Perede Liit) has been contacted by many households over the last year and is concerned by the changes.

"We take into account what we can usually afford for our children. Many have said that it is at this expense that they also allow children to have hobby education, its accessibility, and sometimes even participate in several hobby groups," said Katrin Kiisk, a member of the association's board.

"When we talk about all this mess that has happened in recent years – we talk about reducing benefits for families with many children, we talk about tax increases, we talk about eliminating income tax benefits, eliminating hobby education benefits – then when you put it all together, it would be a fool to think that it actually doesn't affect the budget of an ordinary Estonian family in any way," she added.

This year the Tax Board plans to focus on declaring investment income, as well as money earned through platforms.

"We also receive information about bank accounts opened abroad and about financial income earned on platforms and in banks there. We actually receive this information and have also drawn attention to it in recent years when income has remained undeclared," said Madis Laas, head of the Income Tax Department of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

Anyone who has earned income through Bolt, Wolt, or other similar platforms must also declare this income.

Tax returns can be submitted from February 14.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!