Monday to stay dry, but snow and sleet to hit Estonia on Tuesday

Winter morning fog at Tallinn's Baltijaam train station.
Winter morning fog at Tallinn's Baltijaam train station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
After the recent mild spell, Estonia faces snow, sleet, and fluctuating temperatures this week, with blizzard conditions hitting mainland areas, but milder rain and sleet in the west and over the islands.

Frequent precipitation and icy roads will challenge travel as temperatures hover near freezing day and night.

The night leading into Monday was dry with variable cloud cover, gusty winds easing after midnight, and temperatures ranging from -4 to +1 degrees Celsius, and with fog forming in some areas.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Monday, January 20, 2025. Source: ERR

Monday morning will stay dry and with clear skies in the west, though fog may linger in some areas, making roads icy.

Northerly winds at 2–8 meters per second are forecast, gusting to 11 meters per second on the northern coast, but these will weaken through the day.

Mean ambient temperatures will range from -4 to +1 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map for Monday, January 20, 2025. Source: ERR

As the day wears on, sunshine will break through in many areas in the east and south where it previously hadn't, under a high-pressure system.

Ambient temperatures will range from -2 in the northeast, to zero in Tallinn, and up to +3 degrees Celsius on the islands, falling slightly in the evening as winds shift to easterly at 2–8 meters per second.

A low-pressure system moving in will bring increasing cloud cover, with light rain or sleet possible on the islands.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, January 21 to Friday, January 24, 2025. Source: ERR

Tuesday will bring fresh snow and blizzards across mainland Estonia, while the west will see sleet and rain, with temperatures between -6 and +1 degrees Celsius.

The mean temperatures at night will rise, however, as the week passes, from -4 overnight Monday to Tuesday, to +1 on Wednesday night, only to fall to -2 on average on Thursday night.

The daytime values will steadily rise, from -2 degrees on Tuesday to +3 degrees on Friday.

Frequent rain, sleet, and snow will continue as the temperatures fluctuate around freezing.

Slippery roads will pose hazards throughout, especially during nighttime cooling periods.

Dawn on Monday is at 8:48 a.m., while on Friday it comes at 8:55 a.m.

Sunset on Friday, at 4:18 p.m., is a full 10 minutes later than Monday's time (Tallinn times).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Ele Pedassaar

