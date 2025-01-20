Martin Helme among Donald Trump inauguration guest list invitees

Opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Martin Helme is one of just two Estonian citizens to be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America today, Monday.

Eesti Ekspress reported that Helme is no stranger to speaking at events in the U.S., while he now gets to witness Trump's inaugural address in person, having been invited along with several other leading members of the European Parliament's European Conservatives and Reformists Group.

Ambassador of Estonia to the U.S. Kristjan Prikk will also be present, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

Helme has been in the U.S. for a week already, attending events such as a prayer breakfast and meeting with conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, introducing EKRE's vision, and even being offered, at least in jest, honorary Texan citizenship.

Helme has also attended events related to the inauguration itself, and has met with political strategist Steve Bannon, a key figure in Trump's first term, 2016-2020, and invited Bannon to visit Estonia, Eesti Ekspress reported.

EKRE chair Martin Helme in Washington a few days ahead of Monday's inauguration ceremony. Source: Social Media

Trump's inauguration ceremony will begin on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Estonian time (11:30 a.m. local time), with Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts administering the oath of office to Trump for his second term – Trump's inauguration as POTUS will per tradition be preceded by that of J.D. Vance as Vice-President.

While inaugurations are generally all-American affairs meaning world leaders do not usually attend, some more amenable to the incoming administration, such as libertarian Argentine President Javier Milei, will be present – China's Xi Jinping was invited, and has dispatched a plenipotentiary to deputize for him.

The ceremony itself is set to feature music by choirs from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, country singer Carrie Underwood, the band of the U.S. Marine Corps – Vice President Vance is a former Marine – and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club; senior Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar (D) will give a speech.

Trump will take the oath at noon U.S. time i.e. around 8 p.m. in the evening in Estonia; the day's events will end with a speech from the new president, a prayer, and a performance of the U.S. national anthem by tenor Christopher Macchio.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!