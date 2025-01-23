Thursday set for overcast but dry and mild weather conditions

Thursday's weather in Estonia will be overcast and gray, but mostly dry. The coming days will bring slightly fluctuating conditions and temperatures, similarly to the past few days, and generally mild for late January.

Wednesday night was mild, with temperatures barely dropping below zero. While there was sleet and rain before midnight, this fizzled out in the small hours of Thursday.

Morning weather map for Thursday, January 23, 2025. Source: ERR

Thursday morning brings a continuation of overnight's conditions: Overcast nationwide, with mean temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees Celsius – in the case of the islands, the temperatures will have dropped a little on the overnight values.

Some overnight fog will remain in places.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, January 23, 2025. Source: ERR

As the day wears on, the light southerlies will pick up a little in coastal areas, bringing gusts up to 13 meters per second. This will mean slight clearings in coastal areas, though the sun will not peep through the cloud much, or at all, inland.

It will at least remain dry, and with mild temperatures for the time of year – zero in the northeast, +1 degree in Tallinn, Pärnu, Tartu, and places in between, and +2 in the west and on Saaremaa.

Thursday night will see temperatures nearing zero, while the precipitation will come back, as rain, sleet, and, in some inland areas, snow.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, January 24 to Monday, January 26, 2025. Source: ERR

Milder air will move in Friday daytime, however, transmuting the precipitation into rain nationwide, which will taper off by the afternoon.

Ambient temperatures will be much the same Friday and Saturday as will have been seen Thursday, though Saturday morning will see a repeat pattern of snowfall in the morning, changing to sleet and rain as temperatures rise in the day, with drier weather to follow as the day progresses.



Saturday night will be milder still at +2 degrees on average, heralding even higher temperatures on the Sunday – though the edge will be taken off these a little by stronger winds – up to +4 as a mean value.



The cloud will also clear a lot on the Sunday, but intensify a bit on the first workday of next week, accompanied by falling temperatures again, down to -1 on average overnight Sunday to Monday, +1 degree Monday daytime.

