X!

Thursday set for overcast but dry and mild weather conditions

news
Overcast and damp conditions on Tallinn's Telliskivi street.
Overcast and damp conditions on Tallinn's Telliskivi street. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

Thursday's weather in Estonia will be overcast and gray, but mostly dry. The coming days will bring slightly fluctuating conditions and temperatures, similarly to the past few days, and generally mild for late January.

Wednesday night was mild, with temperatures barely dropping below zero. While there was sleet and rain before midnight, this fizzled out in the small hours of Thursday.

Morning weather map for Thursday, January 23, 2025. Source: ERR

Thursday morning brings a continuation of overnight's conditions: Overcast nationwide, with mean temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees Celsius – in the case of the islands, the temperatures will have dropped a little on the overnight values.
Some overnight fog will remain in places.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, January 23, 2025. Source: ERR

As the day wears on, the light southerlies will pick up a little in coastal areas, bringing gusts up to 13 meters per second. This will mean slight clearings in coastal areas, though the sun will not peep through the cloud much, or at all, inland.

It will at least remain dry, and with mild temperatures for the time of year – zero in the northeast, +1 degree in Tallinn, Pärnu, Tartu, and places in between, and +2 in the west and on Saaremaa.

Thursday night will see temperatures nearing zero, while the precipitation will come back, as rain, sleet, and, in some inland areas, snow.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, January 24 to Monday, January 26, 2025. Source: ERR

Milder air will move in Friday daytime, however, transmuting the precipitation into rain nationwide, which will taper off by the afternoon.

Ambient temperatures will be much the same Friday and Saturday as will have been seen Thursday, though Saturday morning will see a repeat pattern of snowfall in the morning, changing to sleet and rain as temperatures rise in the day, with drier weather to follow as the day progresses.


Saturday night will be milder still at +2 degrees on average, heralding even higher temperatures on the Sunday – though the edge will be taken off these a little by stronger winds – up to +4 as a mean value.


The cloud will also clear a lot on the Sunday, but intensify a bit on the first workday of next week, accompanied by falling temperatures again, down to -1 on average overnight Sunday to Monday, +1 degree Monday daytime.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera," meteorologist Taimi Paljak.

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo