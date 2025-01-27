Monday overcast and damp but with mild temperatures

The new work week is getting off to a drizzly start, while the mild but damp conditions seen in recent days are forecast to continue through to Friday.

Sunday night into early Monday morning was cloudy, with rain, sleet, and snow in some areas, and also fog in places. Temperatures were mostly at or above zero.

Morning's weather in Estonia, Monday, January 27, 2025. Source: ERR

Overcast conditions will persist into Monday morning as has been seen in recent days, accompanied by precipitation, mostly rain and sleet, falling as snow in central and eastern Estonia.

The islands will be drier, while ambient temperatures this morning are at 0 to +1 degree Celsius, save for the far southeast where it will be up to +3 degrees.

Daytime weather map for Monday, January 27, 2025. Source: ERR

As the day progresses, the sun will peep through on occasion, but not much, though at least it will get drier, with the precipitation confined to the eastern half of the country, falling as rain and sleet – or as snow in the northeast.

Fog may linger in places, as breezes will remain very light.

Air temperatures will be above zero across most of the country, from +1 to +4 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook from Tuesday, January 28 to Friday, January 31, 2025. Source: ERR

Similar conditions are forecast to prevail through the week, with some clear spells on Tuesday and Thursday. Rain is forecast, transforming into sleet at nights, and also Friday daytime, which will be slightly chillier.

Temperatures will generally stay above freezing, dipping below zero briefly in some areas on Tuesday and Friday nights.

The days continue to get longer: Whereas dawn is at 8.42 a.m. on Monday, on Friday it arrives at 8.33 a.m. Similarly, sunset on Monday is at 4.25 p.m., but a full 10 minutes later on Friday (Tallinn times).

