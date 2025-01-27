Estonian farmers sold more milk in 2024 but at lower prices

Dairy farmers in Estonia sold 6 percent more milk last year but the average price per ton fell by 1 percent on average.

According to Statistics Estonia, a total of 908,600 tons of milk was purchased from agricultural producers in 2024, which is 6 percent more than the previous year.

However, the average purchase price per ton of milk was 1 percent lower than in 2023, amounting to €431.76 per ton. In total, over €392 million was paid to farmers for milk.

Ege Kirs, lead analyst for the agricultural statistics team, explained that milk production accounts for about a quarter of the value of Estonia's agricultural output and therefore significantly affects the economic situation of Estonian farmers.

"At the beginning of last year, the average purchase price of milk was €425.87 per ton. In the summer, the price was typically lower, but it has been steadily increasing since July. By December 2024, milk producers were receiving an average of €480.22 per ton," Kirs noted.

The purchase price of Estonian milk follows trends in European Union countries and largely depends on the situation in external markets and foreign demand, as a significant portion of Estonian milk and dairy products is exported.

In December 2024, the average purchase price of milk in EU countries was an estimated €537.4 per ton. The purchase price of Estonian milk was 11 percent lower.

The amount of milk purchased from agricultural producers increased by 6 percent compared to the previous year. Over the past decade, the total volume of milk has increased by more than a quarter.

Preliminary data show that in 2024, a total of 247,500 tons of various dairy products were produced from milk, including 109,800 tons of drinking milk, 64,800 tons of cheese and curd, 35,700 tons of fermented dairy products, and 3,600 tons of butter products.

--

