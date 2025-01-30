X!

Wet and mild weather continues, chillier from Sunday

Overcast and damp weather in Tallinn's Telliskivi district.
Overcast and damp weather in Tallinn's Telliskivi district. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Thursday's weather in Estonia will remain as mild, wet and overcast as has been the case in recent days, but while these conditions are set to continue into the weekend and the start of February, from Sunday falling temperatures may bring a fresh snow cover.

Wednesday night and into Thursday morning remained mild (+3-4 degrees Celsius) but rainy and overcast.

Morning weather map in Estonia for Thursday, January 30, 2025. Source: ERR

Thursday morning will bring little change: Up to +6 degrees and no colder than +4, though western areas and also the southeast and "east coast" will be drier, with strong southwesterlies in gusts on the coasts up to 15 meters per second.

The winds continue through the day, while rain showers will spread and intensify. Ambient temperatures will see no real change from the morning's values.

The last workday of the week will be a similar story, perhaps with slightly lighter rainfall, while from Saturday a shift in weather patterns will open the way for colder air from the northwest.

Four-day weather outlook for Friday, January 31 to Monday, February 3, 2025. Source: ERR

Initially, nighttime temperatures will drop to as low as -3 to -4 degrees, while daytime mean ambient temperatures will hover just below freezing over the weekend.

Even these slight subzero temperatures will make roads slippery, so take care while driving.

The second day of the weekend and into the new week will bring a fresh layer of snow to cover the ground in places, but current forecasts do not suggest enough snowfall for proper skiing conditions.

The days continue to lengthen at least: While dawn on Thursday comes at 8.35 a.m., on Monday it will arrive nearly 10 minutes earlier. Sunset is at 4.33 p.m. Thursday, and again 10 minutes after that next Monday (Tallinn times).

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Taimi Paljak.

