Some Tallinn bus timetables to change from February

Passengers on a Tallinn bus. Photo is illustrative.
Passengers on a Tallinn bus. Photo is illustrative.
Starting February 1, the schedules for several bus routes in Tallinn will be adjusted.

The changes will affect bus lines No. 20, 20A, 35, 36, 40, and 45.

On bus line No. 20, an earlier departure will be added on weekend mornings towards the D-terminal of the passenger port.

The schedules of bus lines 20, 20A, 35, 36, 40, and 45 will be adjusted to improve adherence to the timetable.

 For detailed schedules, routes, and stop locations, visit transport.tallinn.ee.

