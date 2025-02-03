President awards 6 diplomats honorary title of ambassador for life

On Sunday, President Alar Karis granted the lifelong ambassadorial rank to six diplomats. The last time a head of state awarded lifelong ambassadorial titles was five years ago.

The honor was awarded to Marten Kokk, Mariin Ratnik, Rein Tammsaar, Viljar Lubi, Annely Kolk, and Paul Teesalu.

The ambassadorial diplomatic rank is an honorary title granted in the name of the Estonian state to career diplomats in recognition of outstanding achievements in foreign service.

"The diplomatic rank of ambassador is the highest honor that Estonia can bestow upon a diplomat. It is a mark of exceptional trust and respect, earned through truly remarkable accomplishments. Estonia's foreign policy bears their distinguished fingerprints," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) in a ministry press release.

Marten Kokk served as secretary general and deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led several foreign representations, and currently represents Estonia in the European Union's COREPER I. He is set to become the new secretary general at the Ministry of Climate.

Mariin Ratnik is a deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has previously served as the prime minister's foreign policy adviser and as an ambassador to the OSCE, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain.

Rein Tammsaar has worked at the European External Action Service in Brussels and Moscow, served as deputy secretary general for political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented Estonia in the EU's Political and Security Committee (PSC), worked as a COREPER II ambassador to the European Union, and currently leads Estonia's mission to the United Nations.

Viljar Lubi is Estonia's ambassador in London and previously served as ambassador in New Delhi. In addition to his long career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he has played a key role in Estonia's economic development as deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

Annely Kolk is currently Estonia's ambassador in Kyiv and has previously served as ambassador in Ankara and as deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She was one of the key figures in securing the return of Estonian ship guards from India.

Paul Teesalu has served as deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and represented Estonia as an ambassador in Cairo, Rome, and currently in The Hague.

