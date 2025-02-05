X!

Baltic States launch first frequency reserve market

News
An electricity pylon.
An electricity pylon. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

The Baltic frequency reserve market was launched for the first time on Tuesday as desynchronization from the Russian electricity grid approaches.

Over the weekend, Estonia's electricity grid will be disconnected from the Russian power system (BRELL) and synchronized with the Continental European network.

Until now, Estonia's frequency has been maintained by Russia. In future, the Estonian electricity system must manage independently.

With the launching of the frequency market, electricity producers can submit bids every morning for the following day, indicating how much energy they are willing to hold in reserve.

On Tuesday, electricity producers across the Baltics were able to submit their first bids for the next day, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"We have a sufficient number of bidders, with a comfortable surplus beyond our expectations. This ensures that from the weekend onward, we must independently maintain a sufficient amount of fast regulation capacity within the Baltics, and this reserve market guarantees that we can keep the electricity system balanced at all times," said Kalle Kilk, chairman of the board of electricity and gas system operator Elering.

The initial price for the frequency reserve will be determined on Thursday. Kilk estimated the total annual cost of reserves could be around €60 million, with Elering covering part of the cost until July.

However, the costs will eventually be paid by consumers.

"The price is about 0.5 cents per kilowatt-hour, which means approximately €1 per month for a household consumer. This is the price that ensures our energy security and supply reliability," said Karin Maria Lehtmets, head of energy markets at the Ministry of Climate.

Estonian energy company Eesti Energia will become the largest provider of both manual and automatic frequency restoration in Estonia.

"Everyone knows that Ida-Viru County has quite a few different production facilities, and we have various wind and solar power generation units distributed across the Baltics. Additionally, Estonia's largest battery storage system, with a capacity of 26 megawatts, started operating on Tuesday and will now assist Elering," said Kristjan Kuhi, a board member of Eesti Energia.

The minimum capacity that can be offered in the reserve market is one megawatt.

Renewable energy provider Sunly will provide reserves using its Pikkori battery storage system, which has a capacity of 1.7 megawatts.

"The Pikkori battery project is still a pilot project for us, and its capacity is not yet significant in this context. However, in the coming months, we aim to quadruple our storage capacity, and beyond that, we have even bigger plans," said Klaus Pilar, head of Sunly Estonia.

The Baltic states were connected to the Russian energy grid during the Soviet Union and have spent the last 15 years preparing to connect to European systems.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:51

Tallinn's Ukrainian school to gradually cease operations

13:28

PM: If we want more energy, offshore wind farms are needed

13:09

What does the list of state decorations tell us?

12:21

Estonian president to bestow more than 150 state decorations this year

11:51

New monitoring center opens at Narva border guard station

11:23

Audit: Nursing home care for average pension increasingly unrealistic

10:54

Political parties preparing to announce Tallinn mayoral candidates

10:24

Research at TalTech raises questions about e-voting

09:37

Baltic States launch first frequency reserve market

08:48

Party ratings: Isamaa's popularity continues to grow

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

04.02

Chinese intelligence can easily access Estonian residents' data via apps

03.02

Two people killed in Lux Express bus crash in Russia

04.02

Majority of parcels arriving from Asia exempt from customs duties

08:16

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

04.02

Contract signed for construction of Viljandi spa hotel complex

04.02

Tallinn planning to modernize several streets in Old Town

04.02

Ukrainian restaurant's property set on fire in Lääne-Viru County Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo