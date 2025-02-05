Baltic States launch first frequency reserve market

The Baltic frequency reserve market was launched for the first time on Tuesday as desynchronization from the Russian electricity grid approaches.

Over the weekend, Estonia's electricity grid will be disconnected from the Russian power system (BRELL) and synchronized with the Continental European network.

Until now, Estonia's frequency has been maintained by Russia. In future, the Estonian electricity system must manage independently.

With the launching of the frequency market, electricity producers can submit bids every morning for the following day, indicating how much energy they are willing to hold in reserve.

On Tuesday, electricity producers across the Baltics were able to submit their first bids for the next day, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"We have a sufficient number of bidders, with a comfortable surplus beyond our expectations. This ensures that from the weekend onward, we must independently maintain a sufficient amount of fast regulation capacity within the Baltics, and this reserve market guarantees that we can keep the electricity system balanced at all times," said Kalle Kilk, chairman of the board of electricity and gas system operator Elering.

The initial price for the frequency reserve will be determined on Thursday. Kilk estimated the total annual cost of reserves could be around €60 million, with Elering covering part of the cost until July.

However, the costs will eventually be paid by consumers.

"The price is about 0.5 cents per kilowatt-hour, which means approximately €1 per month for a household consumer. This is the price that ensures our energy security and supply reliability," said Karin Maria Lehtmets, head of energy markets at the Ministry of Climate.

Estonian energy company Eesti Energia will become the largest provider of both manual and automatic frequency restoration in Estonia.

"Everyone knows that Ida-Viru County has quite a few different production facilities, and we have various wind and solar power generation units distributed across the Baltics. Additionally, Estonia's largest battery storage system, with a capacity of 26 megawatts, started operating on Tuesday and will now assist Elering," said Kristjan Kuhi, a board member of Eesti Energia.

The minimum capacity that can be offered in the reserve market is one megawatt.

Renewable energy provider Sunly will provide reserves using its Pikkori battery storage system, which has a capacity of 1.7 megawatts.

"The Pikkori battery project is still a pilot project for us, and its capacity is not yet significant in this context. However, in the coming months, we aim to quadruple our storage capacity, and beyond that, we have even bigger plans," said Klaus Pilar, head of Sunly Estonia.

The Baltic states were connected to the Russian energy grid during the Soviet Union and have spent the last 15 years preparing to connect to European systems.

--

