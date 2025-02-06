X!

Justice ministry secretary general to step down from role

News
Tõnis Saar.
Tõnis Saar. Source: Matthias Balk
News

Tõnis Saar, the long-serving secretary general of the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, is set to step down from his role.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eeesti 200) and the ministry's secretary general Tõnis Saar have agreed to terminate their employment relationship by mutual consent, a ministry spokesperson said.

In 2022, the government backed Minister Maris Lauri's proposal for Saar to continue as secretary general of the Ministry of Justice. The secretary general's term of office is five years.

From 2004 to 2012, Saar was director of the National Audit Office. From May 2012, he was deputy secretary general for administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Michael Cole

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Justice ministry secretary general to step down from role

19:34

Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso become first Estonians to row across the Atlantic

18:53

Estonia could make pet microchipping compulsory in two years

18:13

Ministers rule out giving Estonian content to AI companies for free

17:25

Kallas: Energy plan's explanatory memorandum needs more clarification

16:38

Estonia's largest electric car charging station opens in Tallinn

15:55

Roundabout could replace traffic lights at Tallinn's Taksopark junction

15:05

Estonia gives Meta access to 4 billion words for large language model development

14:56

Ferry change means AC/DC fans can get on highway to Helsinki after Tallinn show

14:00

Rescue Board ahead of desynchronization: Powercuts unlikely but important to be prepared

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

05.02

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

05.02

Estonian chef on working for Saudi prince: The chaos scared me

12:25

Elering: Estonia's electricity system is ready for desynchronization

05.02

Sticker shock not stopping customers from buying seasonal lenten buns

05.02

Tallinn's Ukrainian school to gradually cease operations

05.02

Ossinovski: Building nuclear plant incomprehensible in context of renewable energy goals

15:05

Estonia gives Meta access to 4 billion words for large language model development

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo