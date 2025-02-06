Justice ministry secretary general to step down from role

Tõnis Saar, the long-serving secretary general of the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, is set to step down from his role.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eeesti 200) and the ministry's secretary general Tõnis Saar have agreed to terminate their employment relationship by mutual consent, a ministry spokesperson said.

In 2022, the government backed Minister Maris Lauri's proposal for Saar to continue as secretary general of the Ministry of Justice. The secretary general's term of office is five years.

From 2004 to 2012, Saar was director of the National Audit Office. From May 2012, he was deputy secretary general for administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

