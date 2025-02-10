X!

Monday's weather still cold but dry across Estonia

News
Cold weather in Tallinn.
Cold weather in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The cold spell in Estonia continues Monday and through the next few days though with slight temperature fluctuations. It will be mostly dry, with only light breezes.

Sunday night was mostly cloudy with some clear spells, and dry, but cold – down to -12 degrees Celsius in the far southeast, and below zero nationwide.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Monday, February 10, 2025. Source: ERR

The morning will remain mostly cloudy, calm and dry – again, temperatures are not set to rise above zero this morning and will range from -9 degrees in Võru County to -1 degree over Hiiumaa.

Daytime weather map for Monday, February 10, 2025. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud cover will thin out, allowing for the sun to peep through at times. Only on Hiiumaa is the ambient temperature likely to rise slightly above zero, and it will be -5 to -3 degrees in eastern and central Estonia daytime; -1 to zero in Tallinn, Saaremaa, and the western mainland.

Monday night and into Tuesday morning will stay cold, -8 degrees on average and with lows down to -12 forecast.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia from Tuesday, February 11 to Friday, February 14, 2025. Source: ERR

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday will also remain dry, and with milder ambient temperatures of -2 on average on Tuesday, zero on Wednesday and -1 on Thursday.

The islands and coastal areas are forecast to see highs of up to +1 degree during these days.

While it will stay dry and quite clear through to the midweek, as we head into the weekend some areas may see light snowfall; Thursday night into Friday morning will see the colder temperatures returning as the mercury drops to -6 degrees, with southeastern Estonia seeing lows of up to -10 degrees.

Moderate northerly winds will reinforce the wintry conditions across Estonia on the last workday of the week.

On the plus side, the days are getting longer, by over five minutes per day. While dawn is at 8:09 a.m. Monday, on Friday it comes just before 8:00 a.m., and similarly, sunset is at just after 5:00 p.m. Monday, but at 5:11 p.m. on Friday (Tallinn times).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:18

Statistics: Foreign trade in goods up in December, down in 2024 as a whole

08:42

Minister: International firms making offers on bankrupt Nordica's aircraft

08:01

Center Party chair confident of meeting €1m fine through member donations

07:33

Monday's weather still cold but dry across Estonia

09.02

Elering CEO: Desynchronization hardest thing we've done this century

09.02

Electricity price high on Sunday evening Updated

09.02

Historic moment: Baltic states synchronize with European electricity grid Updated

09.02

Russian undersea cable damaged in Finnish exclusive economic zone Updated

09.02

Local governments' struggle to respond to serious dog attacks

09.02

PPA returns confiscated replica Lihula monument to owner

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.02

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania disconnected from Russian power grid

09.02

Historic moment: Baltic states synchronize with European electricity grid Updated

09.02

Electricity price high on Sunday evening Updated

09.02

Russian undersea cable damaged in Finnish exclusive economic zone Updated

09.02

Elering: Baltic island mode proceeding as planned

08.02

Only one designated emergency fuel station located in Tallinn

09.02

Local governments' struggle to respond to serious dog attacks

09.02

Elering CEO: Desynchronization hardest thing we've done this century

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo