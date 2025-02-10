Monday's weather still cold but dry across Estonia

The cold spell in Estonia continues Monday and through the next few days though with slight temperature fluctuations. It will be mostly dry, with only light breezes.

Sunday night was mostly cloudy with some clear spells, and dry, but cold – down to -12 degrees Celsius in the far southeast, and below zero nationwide.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Monday, February 10, 2025. Source: ERR

The morning will remain mostly cloudy, calm and dry – again, temperatures are not set to rise above zero this morning and will range from -9 degrees in Võru County to -1 degree over Hiiumaa.

Daytime weather map for Monday, February 10, 2025. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud cover will thin out, allowing for the sun to peep through at times. Only on Hiiumaa is the ambient temperature likely to rise slightly above zero, and it will be -5 to -3 degrees in eastern and central Estonia daytime; -1 to zero in Tallinn, Saaremaa, and the western mainland.

Monday night and into Tuesday morning will stay cold, -8 degrees on average and with lows down to -12 forecast.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia from Tuesday, February 11 to Friday, February 14, 2025. Source: ERR

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday will also remain dry, and with milder ambient temperatures of -2 on average on Tuesday, zero on Wednesday and -1 on Thursday.

The islands and coastal areas are forecast to see highs of up to +1 degree during these days.

While it will stay dry and quite clear through to the midweek, as we head into the weekend some areas may see light snowfall; Thursday night into Friday morning will see the colder temperatures returning as the mercury drops to -6 degrees, with southeastern Estonia seeing lows of up to -10 degrees.

Moderate northerly winds will reinforce the wintry conditions across Estonia on the last workday of the week.

On the plus side, the days are getting longer, by over five minutes per day. While dawn is at 8:09 a.m. Monday, on Friday it comes just before 8:00 a.m., and similarly, sunset is at just after 5:00 p.m. Monday, but at 5:11 p.m. on Friday (Tallinn times).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!