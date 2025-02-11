X!

University of Tartu project manager sacked following harassment allegations

News
Hector Charles Pagan and Pille Tsopp-Pagan at the 2020 independence day presidential reception.
Hector Charles Pagan and Pille Tsopp-Pagan at the 2020 independence day presidential reception. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.
News

The University of Tartu has terminated the employment contract of one of its senior staff in the wake of long-term allegations of bullying and harassment.

The university's Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies and project manager Hector Charles Pagan parted company at the end of last year, following accusations from multiple other staff members.

Some of the projects Pagan managed and had budgets stretching into the hundreds of thousands of euros, while some also addressed issues of domestic violence, harassment and sexual harassment, business daily Äripäev reported.

Following public disclosure of the development, Pagan's wife, Pille Tsopp-Pagan, who had headed a Tartu-based women's support and information center, also stepped down from that role. Pagan, 49, himself had reportedly been involved in the center's activities; Pille Tsopp-Pagan also sits on Tartu City Council and is an Eesti 200 member.

Skytte Institute director Kristiina Tõnnisson told portal Delfi that Pagan's employment contract was terminated by mutual agreement on December 31 – he had worked at the university for 17 years.

Tõnnisson said she was first aware of complaints about Pagan's alleged behavior last October, when an employee brought it up during a performance review.

Tõnnisson said: "I listened and amassed comments from dozens of current and former employees regarding these events, which I forwarded to the HR department and to management. /.../ The common denominators of the complaints relate to abuse of power, direct workplace bullying, and harassing behavior."

Tartu Postimees reported that after the accusations against her husband became public, she announced her resignation as the head of the support center.

Tõnisson is also a city councilor and member of Eesti 200.

Äripäev reported that over a dozen employees at the University of Tartu's Skytte Institute accused Pagan of harassment, abuse, and creating a toxic work environment.

The allegations included those of humiliating a woman colleague over her parental leave, berating another employee for being "ungrateful" and later berating him in his hotel room into the small hours, of frequently using intimidation tactics including threats relating to personal safety, and making inappropriate remarks to women colleagues.

Tartu University confirmed he will not be rehired in any capacity.

Pagan himself told Äripäev in an interview that he rejects the accusations, claiming they are either malicious and come from disgruntled employees or former employees, or that they have been taken out of context.

The University of Tartu's Skytte Institute of Political Studies last year saw one of its professors,  Viacheslav Morozov convicted of spying for the Russian state and counter to Estonia's interests.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Allikas: Äripäev, Delfi, Tartu PM Source: Äripäev, Delfi, Tartu PM

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:50

Electricity prices will be exceptionally high on Wednesday

17:24

Court acquits Pruunsild and Humal over former ERM building sale

16:52

Study: Girls report more mental health problems at school than boys

16:26

Trad.Attack! announces 'indefinite hiatus' after 11 successful years

15:55

EKI: Meta does not have privileged access to Estonia's language database

15:08

Over 120 Tallinn teachers need to boost their Estonian-language skills

14:05

University of Tartu project manager sacked following harassment allegations

13:32

Expert: Lihula monument creator took steps to avoid inciting hatred

13:28

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against prime minister Updated

12:54

Justice minister introducing Estonia's digital experiences in Saudi Arabia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09:56

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

10.02

Price drops for Tallinn-Vilnius train joint ticket

10.02

Tallinn to initiate new development plan for Linnahall

08:05

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

09.02

Historic moment: Baltic states synchronize with European electricity grid

07:28

Estonia's electricity price over €190 per MWh Tuesday, peak for 2025 so far

10.02

Hydrogen taxis with state support could begin operating in Tallinn by March

10.02

Nuclear power plant construction to cost the state €120 million over next decade

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo