Weather to stay cold and snowy over the weekend

News
Snowfall in Tallinn.
Snowfall in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The weather on Friday in Estonia and in the coming days will remain cold, with snowfall in many areas.

After a snowy and chilly end to the week, conditions will become even colder over the weekend.

Thursday night was cloudy with occasional clear spells, and snowfall in several areas.

As Thursday transitioned into Friday, the cold intensified, and temperatures ranged from -9 to -4 degrees Celsius.

Weather in Estonia daytime, Friday, February 14, 2025. Source: ERR

The morning will stay cloudy with some clear spells, scattered snowfalls mainly in the east, light northerly breezes with coastal gusts up to 12 meters per second, and ambient temperatures much the same as seen overnight.

Daytime weather map for Friday, February 14, 2025. Source: ERR

These conditions continue through the day, and it will not get appreciably milder or clearer. The snow will spread to the north coast as far west as the Tallinn area, while the light breezes will become lighter still.

Four-day weather outlook from Saturday, February 15 to Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Source: ERR

Saturday will similarly remain just as cold and snowy, with mean temperatures nationwide at -7 degrees, a couple of degrees higher than the average overnight. Moist air in coastal areas can bring snowfall particularly in the afternoon, and carbon-copy conditions are expected for Sunday.

Monday, February 17, will bring slightly milder temperatures, particularly in coastal areas, but continued snowfall.

From Tuesday and beyond, the mean temperature nationwide is forecast at -2, which means precipitation will just as likely fall as sleet as snow.

Overall, expect a cold and snowy weekend, with conditions slightly easing by midweek.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

