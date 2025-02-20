X!

Construction begins at Gonsiori-Vesivärava intersection on February 25

Vesivärava public transport.
Source: City of Tallinn.
Tallinn will start building pedestrian and cycling paths on Gonsiori tänav between Vesivärava and Laagna tee from next Tuesday. At the same time, water company Tallinna Vesi will reconstruct the stormwater collector and drainage system near the intersection.

Gonsiori is one of the busiest roads in Tallinn. Dedicated paths for pedestrians and cyclists are essential to improving safety for all road users and encouraging more people to walk or cycle.

The renewal of the stormwater drainage system is necessary as the Peterburi maantee stormwater outflow collects at the Gonsiori-Vesivärava intersection, requiring an increase in drainage capacity.

"The city will not spend large sums to change the current confusing reversible traffic lanes system on Gonsiori tänav, but we will make Kadriorg more climate-resilient against flooding by improving the stormwater collector and building dedicated pedestrian and cycling paths," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform). 

Additionally, the city will replace the asphalt surface at the Vesivärava public transport stop with a concrete pavement to extend its lifespan and improve its durability under heavy bus traffic. Three linden trees will also be planted there.

The works are commissioned by the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department and carried out by Infra Road OÜ. The total cost of the project, including VAT, is €900,000, with the stormwater drainage system funded by Tallinna Vesi and Rail Baltic Estonia. 

Construction will begin on February 25, 2025, with an expected completion date of June 21, 2025.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

