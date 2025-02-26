Agency recommends buying a new PC after Windows 10 updates discontinued

In October, updates for the Windows 10 operating system will come to an end. According to the Information System Authority (RIA), continuing to use the system will make many computers a security risk and the agency recommends replacing them.

Windows 10 is currently one of the most widely used computer operating systems, but its official support will end in October. This means that users will no longer be able to log into online banking with an Estonian ID card or provide digital signatures. The solution is to upgrade the system to Windows 11, but older devices do not support this upgrade.

Since the end of updates will make computers more vulnerable to viruses and malware, the Information System Authority (RIA) recommends discontinuing its use and purchasing a new device.

"Everyone can check whether their device can be upgraded to Windows 11. If it is possible, the system will indicate it. If upgrading to Windows 11 is not an option, then a new device must be purchased," said Kaisa Vooremäe, head of prevention at RIA.

Indrek Salm, owner of the used computer sales company Arvutiait.ee, said that the upcoming change has already caused considerable confusion, particularly among older users.

"This year has already been very busy. Last week, eight people came in and complained that Windows 10 updates are ending in October. In reality, the system can still be used — it just won't provide access to online banking and ID card software will lose its support. However, the computer can still be used for browsing the internet, reading news, watching videos and so on," Salm explained.

According to Kaire Koik, a board member of the electronics store Klick, computer sales at Klick have increased by up to 10 percent compared to the beginning of last year.

"We can assume that this may be due to the end of Windows 10 updates. Consumers are likely considering what this means for their security," said Koik.

Salm does not expect a major rush to replace computers. Based on his experience, customers continue using even older versions of operating systems.

"The oldest computer I've had to work on and transfer customer data from was from 2004. Organizations should already be considering whether their devices are compatible with Windows 11. If they are not, they need to decide whether to adopt an alternative system. It's also important to recognize that employees won't adapt overnight — they will need time to get used to the change and possibly even training," Salm noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!