Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

NATO battle group's military parade at Tapa Army Base. April 20, 2017.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds travellers that from April 2 they will need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to visit the UK. The application platform will open to Estonian citizens today (March 5.)

Every passenger must have an individual ETA. It is valid for a maximum of two years, provided the passport with which the passenger is travelling does not expire before that deadline. The ETA allows people to remain in the UK for a maximum of six months at a time.

The application process takes about three days and it must be completed for each person individually, including small children.

The ministry's Undersecretary for Legal and Consular Affairs Kerli Veski said that when planning to travel to the UK, people should apply for an ETA in due time to ensure a smooth journey.

"The United Kingdom is a very popular destination for Estonians; for example, according to the mobile positioning data of Bank of Estonia, around 65,000 Estonian residents visited the United Kingdom last year. Therefore, the change affects many people," she said. "We would also like to remind people that Estonian citizens are allowed to enter the UK only with a passport, which must be valid for the duration of their stay."

The easiest way to apply for an ETA, which will initially cost £10, is through a mobile app or online.

"The United Kingdom established the ETA system to improve security and reduce lines at border checks," British Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen said. "The process has to be quick and easy and if you have an ETA, it is valid for two years. I hope that you will enjoy all the wonderful sights and experiences the United Kingdom has to offer. Happy travels!"

Olga Tamm, director of the passenger service department at Tallinn Airport, recommends applying for an ETA at the earliest opportunity.

"The check-in staff at the airport will begin checking for an ETA from 2 April. If the traveller is not aware of the ETA or has not issued it, they can initially apply for it at the airport before boarding the flight. The beginning of your journey is definitely smoother if you already have an ETA when arriving at the airport."

If you have a transfer in the United Kingdom, for example, in London, without having to leave the transit zone, there is no need to apply for an ETA. If your transfer requires you to change airports and you must exit the transit zone, an ETA is needed. Please contact your airline to find out whether or not you need to exit the transit zone during your transfer.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends registering your short stay abroad at the Reisi Targalt portal. It ensures consular protection and assistance for Estonian citizens and people with an alien passport (the so-called grey passport) who are travelling as tourists or for work.

We also strongly advise people to make sure they have travel insurance. A valid European Health Insurance Card entitles persons ensured under the Estonian Health Insurance Fund travelling temporarily to another EU member state (or Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland or the United Kingdom) to receive necessary medical care on equal terms with the insured persons living in these countries.

More information on the ETA is available here.

Editor: Helen Wright

