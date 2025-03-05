President of Portugal to give open lecture at University of Tartu

On Thursday, March 13, President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will give a lecture at the University of Tartu entitled "Democracy and the Geostrategic Situation in Europe and the World."

President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's state visit to Estonia takes place from March 11 to 15. On Thursday, March 13, his delegation will arrive in Tartu and be welcomed by Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform).

From 2.25 p.m. at the University of Tartu Assembly Hall, the Portuguese president will give a lecture speech in English entitled "Democracy and the Geostrategic Situation in Europe and the World." This will be followed by a public discussion.

His visit to Tartu will end with a tour of the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been President of Portugal since 2016. In 2019, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid awarded him the Order of Merit of the Cross of Terra Mariana, Collar Class.

---

