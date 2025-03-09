X!

Tallinn to fly flags half-mast to mark March bombing anniversary

News
80th anniversary of the March bombing of Tallinn.
80th anniversary of the March bombing of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

On Sunday, 81 years will have passed since the Soviet Air Force's bombing raid on Tallinn. In October, the Tallinn City Council declared the anniversary a citywide day of remembrance, during which all municipal institutions will fly their flags at half-mast.

The Estonian Heritage Protection Society is organizing several memorial events to mark the anniversary of the March bombing. This year, the city has allocated €3,500 to support these events.

On Sunday at noon, a traditional memorial service will take place at the Siselinna Cemetery, at the monument dedicated to the bombing victims. At 6 p.m., a memorial service and concert will be held at St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste), featuring a performance by the ensemble Linnamuusikud. Speeches will be delivered by Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski and former Member of the European Parliament Tunne Kelam. At 7:15 p.m., candles will be lit on Harju tänav and the mourning bells of Tallinn's churches will ring.

In October 2024, the Tallinn City Council adopted a decision declaring March 9 a citywide day of remembrance. This means that on March 9, all municipal institutions will fly their flags at half-mast, and events incompatible with the commemoration will not be held.

In March 1944, the Soviet Air Force bombed Tallinn and other Estonian cities. Tallinn was hit with two bombing raids on the evening of March 9 and the following night. A total of 1,549 buildings were destroyed and 3,350 more were damaged, including the Estonia Theater and St. Nicholas' Church.

As a result of the March bombing, approximately 20,000 residents of Estonia's capital lost their homes. A total of 554 Estonian civilians were killed, along with 50 German soldiers and 121 prisoners of war.

The Estonian Heritage Protection Society has been organizing commemorations for the bombing victims in Tallinn on March 9 since 1989.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:51

Tallinn to fly flags half-mast to mark March bombing anniversary

08:51

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Anatomy of a government crisis or how to package a broiler?

08:41

Peeter Koppel: Rising prices are easier to endure than falling missiles

08:21

Elistvere Animal Park has a bear again

08:12

EKRE head: Reform trying to boost its rating by blaming Social Democrats

08.03

Estonian firms secure €900k to lead European defense and security projects

08.03

Urmas Reinsalu: I recommend Kristen Michal resign as prime minister

08.03

Estonian women's XC ski relay team narrowly misses top 10 at world champs

08.03

Feature | A will to win: War and women's football in Ukraine

08.03

Elisabeth Pihela gets to European champs high jump final despite spikes confusion

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.03

Coop CEO: Rimi ownership change to impact Latvia, Lithuania more than Estonia

07.03

Competition heats up among companies renting cars to Bolt taxi drivers

08.03

Estonian firms secure €900k to lead European defense and security projects

08.03

Kihnu wants to introduce tourism tax

08.03

Urmas Reinsalu: I recommend Kristen Michal resign as prime minister

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

08.03

Elisabeth Pihela gets to European champs high jump final despite spikes confusion

03.03

Inequality creeping into Estonia through real estate prices

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo