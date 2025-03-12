Reform and Eesti 200 to continue talks in 2+2 format

Eesti 200 MP Hendrik Terras stated that party leader Kristina Kallas and Margus Tsahkna met with representatives of the Reform Party in the morning and agreed to conduct negotiations in a "two plus two" format. In this setup, Eesti 200 will be represented by Kallas and Tsahkna. Depending on the topics discussed, experts from various fields will also be involved in the negotiations.

"Today's focus is on agreeing on the negotiation process. Based on the plan, concrete actions will begin tomorrow," said Terras.

ERR also asked Terras whether the number of ministerial positions for Eesti 200 would remain the same and whether he would be willing to take on a ministerial role if necessary.

"For me, the priority right now is to establish a substantial coalition agreement that best represents Estonia's interests. That should be the focus. I don't want to jump ahead. At this stage, the negotiations are still in their early phase," Terras said.

When asked whether Eesti 200 would seek additional ministerial positions, Terras replied, "Negotiations are certainly being approached with the aim of implementing more of our political agenda. I believe this will be taken into account to ensure a strong spirit of cooperation and a reasonable agreement is reached."

Estonia's previous ruling coalition of the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) fell apart on Monday after SDE leader Lauri Läänemets said his party had been "thrown out" of the government. Heads of Reform and Eesti 200 have launched coalition talks to move ahead without a third partner and pursue more right-wing policy, which the Social Democrats had apparently been hindering. The parties have a slight 52-vote majority in the 101-member Riigikogu.

