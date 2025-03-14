X!

Friday's weather mostly overcast with more snow in places

Snow on the ground.
Snow on the ground. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
The return to wintry conditions seen in recent days continues as we head into the weekend, with snow in places on Friday and fluctuating temperatures through to the start of next week.

Thursday night into early Friday morning brought quite heavy snowfall in the eastern half of the country while the west remained clear, and ambient temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius to -2 degrees felt colder still with the northerly winds in gusts up to 16 meters per second.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Friday, March 14, 2025 Source: ERR

The cloud cover continues Friday morning, though the sun will peep through in places in the west. Temperatures remain unchanged, though the snowfall is confined further to the east and mostly along the shores of Peipsi järv. The wind direction has moved slightly, to the northwest.

The day will remain cloudy with some clear spells along the north coast and in the west, with some snow forecast in the Tallinn area, western Estonia, and over Hiiumaa, driven by northwesterlies of 6-10 meters per second, in gusts up to 15 meters per second.

Daytime weather map for Friday, March 14, 2025. Source: ERR

Daytime temperatures are set to rise above zero, though just to +1-2 degrees, in the southwest and on the islands, while the mercury will hover around zero in the north and center, and remain at around -2 degrees in the northeast and southeast.

In the evening, snowfall will be confined to the northwest.

Friday night will be colder still, with the average temperature being -5 degrees nationwide. Saturday daytime will be warmer, at +3 on average, and somewhat clearer skies are forecast.

Four-day weather outlook, Saturday, March 15 to Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Source: ERR

While Saturday will be dry, Sunday will see sleet, rain, and snow in places, and an average temperature of +1 nationwide.

Sunday night will be cold again and the first day of the new work week will still bring an average ambient temperature of around zero. After another cold night, Tuesday's temperatures are forecast to be milder, at +5 degrees.

Dawn was at 6.40 a.m. today, while sunset is at around 6.20 p.m. By contrast, on Monday the respective times will be around 10 minutes earlier and later respectively.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

