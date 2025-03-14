Gallery: Ave Vellasulu's installation 'Rodeo' opens at Konteiner Gallery

On Friday, March 14, artist Ave Vellesalu's installation "Rodeo," which critiques and imitates work culture, opened at the Konteiner Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City.

Ave Vellesalu's space installation "Rodeo" questions the ethics of global work culture and its impact on society. The work asks how strongly an organization should be driven by individual needs to ensure optimal performance, and how much of a role employee well-being actually plays in the success of a company?

On the other hand, "Rodeo" is a way of looking at work as the pursuit of bliss, where hard work on earth is redemption for heaven. The stairway to heaven is a career ladder, the climb to the top of which seems ever more difficult.

"I was inspired by the infamous Charging Bull sculpture on Wall Street in New York, which symbolizes optimism at work and financial growth," said Vellesalu

"The charging bull has been used both directly and metaphorically as an object of entertainment for decades. In addition to life-threatening bullfights, the moving statue has been seen in amusement parks, pubs and films as a form of entertainment and makes you feel like a powerful commodity when you climb on top of it," said Vellesalu.

Ave Vellesalu is a contemporary artist and musician based in Tallinn. She studied photography and new media at the Estonian Academy of Arts, and has also studied at the Time & Space department of the Finnish Academy of Arts. Vellesalu is a co-founder and member of the electronic music duo Vera Vice.

The exhibition will remain on display until June 1, 2025.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!