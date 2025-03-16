X!

Major military exercise Siil to have over 13,000 participants

Training exercise Siil.
Training exercise Siil. Source: EDF Headquarters
This year's military exercise Siil, taking place from May 5 to 23 in various locations across Estonia, will involve more than 13,000 troops.

The international large-scale military exercise Siil (Hedgehog) aims to assess the combat readiness of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and its units, test the EDF's ability to respond to threat scenarios and practice the rapid and large-scale deployment of allied forces to Estonia.

The exercise will also evaluate the readiness of reservists and refresh their military training. Additionally, regional defense strategies for countering military threats will be rehearsed.

The primary locations for Siil are in Northeastern and Southeastern Estonia, with logistical and support operations taking place in Western Estonia.

The exercise will assess the combat readiness of various Estonian and allied units under the Estonian Division.

The Defense Forces explained that this year's Siil will place special emphasis on both the deployment of additional allied units to Estonia and their reception, integration into the Estonian Division and the rapid achievement of full combat readiness.

Participants in the Siil exercise include the Estonian Division Headquarters, the 1st Infantry Brigade, the 2nd Infantry Brigade, the Cyber Command, the Support Command, the Special Operations Command, the Navy, the Air Force, the Defense League (Kaitseliit) and NATO's Forward Integration Unit (NFIU) in Estonia.

The exercise will involve simulation equipment and the movement of military vehicles and the use of such equipment will generate higher-than-usual noise levels. If a suspicious object is found, individuals should notify exercise participants or contact the emergency center at 112.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

