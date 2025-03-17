Tallinn, Tartu landmarks lit green for St. Patrick's Day

Famous landmarks in Estonia's capital and second-largest city will be lit green on Monday evening to mark St. Patrick's Day, Ireland's national holiday.

Freedom Square, Tammsaare Park, Tallinn TV Tower and the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds will participate in the annual "Global Greening" initiative, as well as Tartu's bridges.

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated around the world by nearly 70 million people of Irish descent, as well as by those who admire Irish culture.

The day is marked with parades, festivities and global celebrations, including the Global Greening initiative, where landmarks such as the Empire State Building, Great Wall of China, Cheops Pyramid, and Niagara Falls are lit up in green – symbolizing support for and connection with Irish heritage.

Tallinn first joined the Global Greening tradition in 2018.

