X!

RIA issues warning over new ETV email scam

News
State's Information System Authority (RIA).
State's Information System Authority (RIA).
News

The Information System Authority (RIA) has issued a warning about a new email scam that claims people have broken copyright rules but distributes malware instead.

The email notifies the recipient of an alleged copyright violation, stating that video and audio files owned by ETV have been published on Facebook.

The message claims that evidence of the violation is included in an attached PDF file. However, the attachment is actually a disguised link, which, when opened, downloads malware onto the user's device.

The sender is usually listed as a well-known Estonian law firm, although the email is actually sent from a random Gmail address.

RIA advises forwarding such emails to the organization's cybersecurity or IT department and to CERT-EE at cert@cert.ee before deleting them. The attachment or link in the email should under no circumstances be opened.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

